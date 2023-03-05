Sunny Deol shares video of man who didn't recognise him, said 'aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain'. Watch

Sunny Deol has shared a video of a fun encounter he had while travelling on the rural roads in Ahmednagar, amid the shooting of his next film, Gadar 2. The man he met, a person riding a bullock-cart, could not even imagine that it was Bollywood actor he had chanced upon on the streets. He candidly told Sunny that he looked like the actor Sunny Deol. (Also read: Sunny Deol breaks off pole, fights soldiers in new BTS video from Gadar 2)

The video opened with a bullock cart entering the frame as someone asked the man riding it about the goods he was carrying in the vehicle. He said that he was carrying sorghum (jowar) husk for animals. Next, Sunny entered the frame, with his back to the camera and shook hands with the man, and then moved to the other side to face the camera.

Sunny and the bullock-cart rider then had a conversation. The actor asked where he was headed, and the man answered before sharing his observation, "Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain (you look like Sunny Deol)." Sunny laughed as he said, "Ha wohi hoon (Yes, I am that person)." The man was surprised and said, "Arre baap re (oh my god)," as he shook hands with the actor once again.

The man also told Sunny, "Aapke videos hum dekhte hain, aapke pitaji ke videos bhi dekhte hain (we watch your videos and your dad Dharmendra's videos online)." Sunny shared the video on his Instagram page Sunday morning and wrote, "During Gadar shoot in Ahmednagar."

Sunny is currently working on the sequel of his hit action drama, Gadar. Anil Sharma returns to direct the second film as well and Ameesha Patel will also join the team for the new film that is slated for August 11 release.

Last month, the first poster of Gadar 2 was released online and it attracted much love from fans. Speaking at the trailer launch, Sunny had said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

