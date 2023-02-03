Sunny Deol breaks off pole, fights gun-wielding soldiers in new leaked BTS video from Gadar 2. Watch

Actor Sunny Deol is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen with the sequel of his hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha alongside Ameesha Patel. A new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Gadar 2 has surfaced online. It stars Sunny in the middle of a fight sequence. The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who directed the original 2001 film. Also read: Gadar 2 first look poster out; Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film to be released on Independence Day 2023

The new video clip stars a turban-clad Sunny Deol in a Pathani suit. He appeared to be tied to a pole next to actor Simrat Kaur. The two are surrounded by a large group of soldiers in khaki uniforms with guns. Sunny frees himself from the pole and uproots it from the ground in anger.

Reacting to it, the soldiers are seen retracting from their position. The video is now out on Twitter. Responding to it, many fans have shared their excitement ahead of the release this year. Earlier, on the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the makers and cast of the film shared a new poster. They also revealed that Gadar 2 will be released on August 11.

In the first look poster of Gardar 2, Sunny appeared in his desi avatar, which brings back memories from the first instalment. He was dressed in a green outfit, holding a sledgehammer in his hand. He posed intensely in the photo.

Sharing the film's poster, the actor said, "Hindustan zindabaad hai… zindabaad tha... aur zindabaad rahega (long live India)! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. Gadar 2 releasing on August 11, 2023." The film will also star director Anil Sharma's son, actor Utkarsh Sharma, who essayed the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Talking about Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Hindustan Times last year, "We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

