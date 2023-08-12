Sunny Deol's advice to new generation of actors: ‘Stop bodybuilding and dancing, concentrate on acting’

Sunny Deol is back with a bang as he returns as Tara Singh with Gadar 2, 22 years after the release of the first installment Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In a recent interview with IMDB, Sunny was recently asked to share an advice for the new generation of actors. And the 65-year old said they should start acting rather than just dancing and bodybuilding. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on 'manly hero' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 box office: ‘Could easily have been ₹65-70 crore if...’

Sunny's advice for younger actors

Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 premiere on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)

Sharing an advice for the younger lot, Sunny said, “Stop bodybuilding and dancing. Concentrate on acting. You have the talent, take it ahead because that's what we need. We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy - and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture. I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around.”

Gadar 2 also marks the return of Ameesha Patel as Sunny's Tara Singh's wife Sakeena and child actor Utkarsh Sharma as their grown up son, Charanjeet. While 2001 film was set in 1945 and went up til 1952, Gadar 2 is set in 1971. "You feel it is a very old film, but that's the genre we have created because that's the period in which we are shooting the new film,” he said.

Sunny on evolution in filmmaking

Sunny was also asked about how filmmaking had evolved in all these years. He replied, “Filmmaking has not changed, it has evolved. Technology is evolving, and now it is evolving at a faster pace. However, we don't have to evolve with the stories which were there because at the end of the day, our culture, values, and history will always be the same. Today's generation wants to know more about who they are, where they came from and what is out there which they don't know about. It's high time we started digging into our history and culture, and bringing those kinds of films across.”

Gadar 2 had a fantastic opening in India on Friday, despite clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected around ₹40 crore on day one.

