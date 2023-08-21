Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 smashes the box office over second weekend, breaks this impressive Baahubali record

Gadar 2 movie is breaking box office records in Bollywood. The Sunny Deol-starrer has been doing amazing collections in the second week as well. And now, Gadar 2 has recorded the highest second weekend collection in the history of Bollywood. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film mints ₹41 crore, likely to cross ₹400 crore today)

The biggest second weekend collection

Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

In the second weekend from Friday to Sunday, the movie collected ₹90.47 crore within three days. For many years, this record was held by Tollywood hero Prabhas. Prabhas' Baahubali 2 created history in India by collecting ₹80.75 crore in its second weekend as well.

Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹73.70 crores) is at the third position in the list of films with biggest second weekend collections, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan ( ₹63.50 crore) is at the fourth position. Sanju ( ₹62.97 crore) is at the fifth position.

₹ 41 crore on Sunday...

On Sunday (August 20), Gadar 2 created a buzz with collections of over ₹41 crore. Released on August 11, the movie collected ₹375 crore worldwide in 10 days. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol along with Utkarsh Sharma acted as heroes in this movie. Ameesha Patel and Simrat Kaur acted as heroines. Gadar 2 was directed by Anil Sharma and he also produced this movie. This movie was made with a budget of around ₹80 crore.

Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

