Sunny Kaushal reveals sweetest thing Katrina Kaif did for him before marrying Vicky Kaushal: 'I wasn’t expecting...'

Actor Sunny Kaushal shares a close bond with her family including his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif who married his brother-actor, Vicky Kaushal. Talking about her, Sunny recently revealed how Katrina once surprised him on his birthday. He called it the ‘sweetest thing’ Katrina ever done for him. Also read: Sunny Kaushal calls sister-in-law Katrina Kaif 'a deeply spiritual person' Katrina Kaif married Sunny Kaushal's brother Vicky Kaushal.(Instagram)

Katrina dated Vicky Kaushal in secret for quite some time before taking the plunge. They got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan amid tight security. Their royal wedding was only attended by family members and close friends.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal was asked by RJ Siddharth Kannan about the ‘sweetest thing’ done by Katrina ever for him. Sunny recalled his birthday two years ago and shared how she surprised him with a cake. He called it ‘sweet’ and said, “I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker-shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that but that was sweet.”

Speaking about his bond with Katrina, Sunny also revealed that they have become “really good friends.” He added during the conversation, "Sometimes, when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them.”

Sunny is the second child of action director and stunt coordinator, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. His brother, Vicky, is a year older to him.

Sunny is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. It features him with Yami Gautam. Directed by Ajay Singh, the film revolves around a couple who plan a heist on a plane but it takes a different turn when some people hijack the plane. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

He will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. It's the sequel to Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, which also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in July 2021.

