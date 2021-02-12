Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever: 'I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children'

Actor Sunny Leone is the happiest mother as her twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday. She took to Instagram to share few cute family photos.

The photos show Sunny and her husband Daniel surrounded by the boys and their big sister, Nisha. The children are all in swimming costumes and wearing birthday party hats. More photos show Nisha, in a floral dress, attacking her baby brother with a water hose and Sunny attacking Daniel too. All three kids posed on a flight of stairs and the boys cut a yummy birthday cake as well.

Sharing the photos, Sunny wrote, "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say. Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you...starting with 'once upon a time there was noooo fighting...' knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them."

"And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says... “Mama...I love you” makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys," she added.

Sunny adopted Nisha in 2017 while the boys were born through surrogacy in 2018. Sunny often shares adorable photos and videos of her family with her followers on Instagram.