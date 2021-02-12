Manushi Chillar is proud after auto driver's daughter Manya Singh gets crowned Miss India runner-up
Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chillar is feeling proud of this year's Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh. Manushi and a few other celebrities have expressed their happiness after Manya, the daughter of an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned at the Miss India ceremony.
Reacting to a social media post about Manya's big win, Manushi commented, "Glass ceilings to shatter." Varun Dhawan, too, 'liked' the post.
Talking about the life of struggle that she has led, Manya said, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour.
"Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," she said.
Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya was crowned Miss India 2020 - runner-up.
