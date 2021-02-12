IND USA
Manya Singh's win was a proud moment for Manushi Chillar.
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar was full of praise after Manya Singh was crowned the runner-up at 2020's Miss India pageant. Manya is a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.
Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chillar is feeling proud of this year's Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh. Manushi and a few other celebrities have expressed their happiness after Manya, the daughter of an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned at the Miss India ceremony.

Reacting to a social media post about Manya's big win, Manushi commented, "Glass ceilings to shatter." Varun Dhawan, too, 'liked' the post.


Talking about the life of struggle that she has led, Manya said, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour.

"Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," she said.

Also read: 'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya was crowned Miss India 2020 - runner-up.

Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh with family(Instagram/manyasingh993 and missindiaorg)
Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber, and their three kids--Nisha, Noah, and Asher.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her memoir Unfinished of late.
Salman Khan has shared a new photo on Instagram.
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce in August last year.
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
Javed Akhtar is working on three scripts and for the first time writing a short film. (HT PHOTO)
Priyanka Chopra said that it took her a decade and a half to stand up for herself.
Kangana Ranaut suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
Director and writer Aaryaan Saxena (Sourced photo)
Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have been doing the rounds for a long time.
Tiger Shroff has shared a video compilation from his gymnastics classes.
Ranveer Singh often addresses Nick Jonas as 'jiju' in his social media posts.
Ranvir Shorey talked about the impact of his fallout with the Bhatts on his career.
