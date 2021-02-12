'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been rather busy promoting her memoir, Unfinished. And supporting her all through has been her husband, singer Nick Jonas. On Thursday, he shared a post asking for an autographed copy of the book. Priyanka of course, happily agreed.
Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories of him holding a copy of the book Nick wrote: "Lets get it @priyankachopra." Written below was "can you please sign this for me". Sharing the same picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! @nickjonas."N
Priyanka's honest take at her life has been winning praise. She has also been sharing interesting anecdotes from her book. A Zoom TV report said that she has spoken about an incident that left a bad taste in her mouth and forced her to quit a film. For the shoot of a particularly seductive song in a film, she was required her to strip off her clothes, one item at a time. Since it was a long song, she asked the director if she should wear extra layers, so that she wouldn't be 'down to skin way too fast'. He asked her to speak to her stylist.
"The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: 'Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?' which translates as 'whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?'"
Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos
She decided to quit the project the very next day. "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."
She has also written about how she had addressed gender pay gap, coping with a bad breakup in 2016 among other subjects. In an interview, she also joked about how Nick was very interested in reading about her early dating life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’
- Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha: I am vocal about issues but that has not impacted my work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Indians are ‘most brilliant’ after winning poll against Meryl, Gal
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia's look from bridal ad shoot goes viral, fans can't wait for her wedding
- A picture of Alia Bhatt, all decked up as a bride for an advertisement shoot, has been shared online. Her fans couldn't wait to see her as Ranbir Kapoor's bride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shares video from the time he used to 'eat sleep train repeat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh buttering up 'jiju' Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra has reacted to a post by Ranveer Singh, about her husband, singer Nick Jonas. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox