Sunny Leone moves Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in cheating case
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is facing a cheating case in Kerala, on Tuesday moved the high court for anticipatory bail days after the state crime branch questioned her. K Shiya, an event management coordinator, has filed a case against her alleging she took ₹29 lakh from him to attend functions in Kochi but failed to turn up.
After the case came to light, Leone admitted that her manager took the money and gave dates.
K Shiyas filed a complaint with the state police Loknath Behra chief last week. Behra later directed the crime branch to investigate his complaint.
