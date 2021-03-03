Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone finds husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see
Sunny Leone finds husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see

Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have three children.

Actor Sunny Leone on Tuesday showed her over 40 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her husband, Daniel Weber, wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat.

Sunny took to Instagram Stories to post two videos. While the first showed her posing for a mirror selfie, the second showed Sunny reacting in mock shock at seeing Daniel lying on the bed, reading a book, apparently wearing nothing but a hat placed strategically on his lap.

"Lol I found him this way, please don't ask haha," she wrote on the post, adding an emoji of herself, shrugging.

Sunny and Daniel celebrated the third birthday of their sons last month. Sharing photos from the party, Sunny wrote in an Instagram post, "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say." Sunny and Daniel adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while the boys were born through surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny recently performed host duties for Splitsvilla 13, a reality series that she has been involved with for several years. She said in a statement to TellyChakkar, "It is like a homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla. Rannvijay is a super amazing co-host and both of us bond really really well, we have a lot of fun together." Sunny will also star in director Vikram Bhatt's web series, Anamika.

