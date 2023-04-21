Sunny Leone on being mom-of-three: 'I did not plan on having all 3 kids at once'

Sunny Leone spoke about balancing work and motherhood in a new interview. The actor said she likes to spend time with daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah, but added that she wasn’t ready to handle three kids at a time. Sunny said it was 'God’s plan and it worked out for the best'. Also read: Sunny Leone shares family picture from twins Asher and Noah's birthday

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their three kids.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together, daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018. Sunny often shares their photos from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

Speaking about being a mom-of-three, Sunny told ETimes, “I did not plan motherhood for three children. We were maybe ready for one thing at a time. Like a kid for now, and maybe another one a few years later. But it was never like having all three all at ones (laughs). I think it is God’s plan and it worked out for the best. Well, it happened, and I am okay with it and I love it. I would like to rate myself as an ‘okay’ mom. I am quite a task master. Hopefully, I raise them to be good human beings."

Sunny also talked about how she was teaching her kids to explore different cultures and traditions, saying, “My kids are hopefully the citizens of the world. We enjoy as many festivals as we can, not just in India, but all over the world. I feel it’s my job to introduce them to every single festival I can and support them in the ones that they love the most. I try my best so that we learn as a family, we learn as human beings… what the festivals mean and why certain traditions need to be done. Festivals are not just about the candy and the party. It can’t be just about that.”

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's thriller Jism 2 in 2012. She has appeared in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. After over a decade in the industry, Sunny is headed to Cannes Film Festival with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming movie Kennedy, co-starring Rahul Bhat. The film will be screened in the Midnights Screening section of the prestigious festival.

