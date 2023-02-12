Sunny Leone shares family picture for twins Asher and Noah's birthday, calls them 'little angels' and sends love

Actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her twins, Noah and Asher, turning five. She posted a cute family picture featuring husband Daniel Weber with their kids, daughter Nisha and twin sons. She wrote a heartwarming message for Noah and Asher on their birthday. She called them ‘little angels’ and ‘gifts from god.’ Her fans rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet comments on ‘perfect family picture.’ (Also read: Sushmita Sen says 'I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother' as she wishes daughter on 13th birthday. See pics)

In the picture, Sunny was decked up in a white sleeveless floral kurta with matching earrings. She kept her hair untied and wore red heels. Her husband, Daniel, matched with her and sported a white shirt. He completed his look with black pair of pants and black shoes. Their twins were also colour coordinated with them. The little munchkins wore white polo shirts with blue jeans. Sunny and Daniel's daughter, Nisha, wore a frock with cute white unicorns on it. She stood in the centre with her brothers. All of them flashed their radiant smiles for the picture.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baby boys!! You both are beyond a Gift from God! Love you so much my little angels Asher and Noah!! @dirrty99 and Nisha.” Designer Hitendra Kapopara dropped red heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Sunny's fans wrote, “Best family goals in this world.” Another fan commented, “Very beautiful family madam.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday little angels! I wish I could celebrate you both in person, love you both.” “Happy birthday Asher and Noah, God bless you both”, read one comment. “It's amazing how your daughter looks like you..even though she is adopted,” wrote one. “Such a beautiful picture! Little girl is the cutest one,” added other. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the picture, and sent warm wishes to Noah and Asher.

Sunny and Daniel adopted a girl Nisha in 2017, and became parents to twin boys-- Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said that she is doing her best to ensure a normal upbringing for her kids as she is a public figure. Revealing information about their no-social-media rule at home, she said, “They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life.”

Sunny made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. She has since then appeared in several films such such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade among others.

