Sushmita Sen says 'I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother' as she wishes daughter on 13th birthday. See pics

Sushmita Sen has shared several candid pictures of her daughter Alisah Sen on the occasion of her 13th birthday. The former beauty queen and actor also penned a sweet note along with them, expressing her love for Alisah and how special she is. Also read: Lalit Modi shares an 'accurate piece' about 'Sushmita Sen being mum' about their relationship, online trolling and more

The pictures show Alisah posing with Sushmita, joining her for scuba diving during one of their vacations, playing with Sushmita's godchild Amadeus, spending time with her grandmother and grandfather or simply chilling.

Sushmita wrote in the note for Alisah, "Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! #partytime #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #foreverinlove Maa @sensubir @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare @reneesen47 #Amadeus #Ziana."

Sushmita Sen wished Alisah on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “Happy birthday to her…may she be blessed with happiness, power and success throughout her life and may she grow up to be like you.” A fan wrote for Sushmita, “A true strong mother, more power to you Sush. Love you.” Another wrote for Alisah, “Wow your vibe is so positive, strong and caring.”

Sushmita has two adopted daughters: Renee, 22, and Alisah, 13. The actor regularly shares pictures with their from their various vacations or from their time working out at home or simply spending some quality time together.

In a recent interview to Tweak India, Sushmita made it clear that her kids had no role in any of her failed relationships. She said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."

