Sunny Leone reacts to Russell Peters cracking jokes on her in his stand-ups

Sunny Leone has opened up about her brief yet much-discussed relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters. The two dated for a short while when she was based in the US before her relocation to India. (Also Read: Sunny Leone reveals story behind her stage name: 'Sunny is my brother’s nickname, my mom hated that I...')

Sunny Leone briefly dated stand-up

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Leone was an adult film star in the US when she dated Russell Peters. She soon met her now-husband Daniel Weber. The two got married and moved to Mumbai, where Sunny became a Bollywood actor. They have three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Sunny recalls relationship with Russell

When Sunny was asked in a recent interview with Mid-Day if she has seen how Russell has made her a character in his stand-up comedy shows post their break-up, she said, “Yes, I've seen it. I don't know if he does it now. I'm not upset about it. He can say whatever he want. It's okay. It's totally fine. If it makes people laugh, it doesn't matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that they dated for a “hot second only.” She also added that it was a “mistake.” “He and I were such good friends and we had so much fun together. Everywhere I'd travel to in the US, there were a lot of places where he was at because he was doing a show. And we'd just meet, have fun, drink, go out and just be really silly and really funny. And all of a sudden, we messed up by just going on a date,” Sunny said in the same interview.

Sunny says she'd love to meet Russell again

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny added that while they went their separate ways, she'd be really happy to see him again “even if he did talk sh*t in his stand-ups.”

There's even a character named Rusty, modelled on Russell, in Sunny's autobiographical web show Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story, streaming on ZEE5. And her husband Daniel's character goes on to beat Rusty because he was cracking a joke on Sunny. However, Sunny clarified in the interview that that bit was ‘sensationalised’ in the show.

Sunny revealed that since she met Daniel immediately after her break-up with Russell, it'd have been weird for her to be in touch with both. So she had to let her friendship with Russell go so she could marry Daniel eventually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON