Sunny Leone’s ‘army’ struggles to zip her dress up, watch funny behind-the-scenes video

A lot of hard work goes behind creating the perfect red-carpet look, and Sunny Leone shared a glimpse of the same. She took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video of her team struggling to zip her dress up. It was a throwback clip from the shoot of MTV Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala.

In the video, two people from Sunny’s team were seen struggling with the zip of her dress. She told them, “It’s you guys, you guys are just not strong.” Then, two others tried their luck but were unsuccessful.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “‘Takes an army to make a gown look perfect!!’ The team : @hitendrakapopara @jeetihairtstylist @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka @sameerkatariya92… #SunnyLeone #OnSets #MtvSplitsvilla @mtvsplitsvilla.”

Giorgia Andriani dropped laughing emojis on the post and wrote, “you guys crack me up.” Fans also reacted. “Wow absolutely beautiful xx,” one commented. Another wanted to know if they finally managed to zip up the dress. “Yr ye btao jip lage ya nahi (Please tell me, were you finally able to get the zip up or not)?” the Instagram user asked.

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The ongoing season was shot at the Poovar Island Resorts in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew. While it was originally supposed to premiere last year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunny often shares behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Splitsvilla on her Instagram page. Many of these feature her ‘brother’ and co-host Rannvijay.

Sunny will also be seen in Anamika, a 10-episode action series directed by Vikram Bhatt, which will release on MX Player. He is also producing the show, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall, under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt.