Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha holds brother's hand as Daniel Weber, kids spotted at the airport. Watch
bollywood

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha holds brother's hand as Daniel Weber, kids spotted at the airport. Watch

Sunny Leone's family including husband Daniel and kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah - were seen at Mumbai airport. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Sunny Leone's kids and husband Daniel Weber were seen at the airport.

Actor Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber and kids were seen at the Mumbai airport. Missing from the scene was the actor herself.

In a viral video, Daniel was seen with his kids as they reached the airport. Soon, they posed for pictures and videos. As Daniel held the hand of one of his sons, his daughter Nisha Kaur Weber immediately held the hand of her other kid brother.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids - five-year old Nisha and three-year old Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

In 2017, Sunny and Daniel adopted a 21-month old Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. Speaking to Hindustan Times about how they decided to adopt, Daniel had said: "We applied almost two years ago when we went to an orphanage. Those people are doing amazing work. But we thought it would be great to help. Of course, you want to help them all but you can’t. Maybe, one at a time, and that’s how things may start."

"I truly believe that Nisha chose us, we didn’t choose Nisha," Sunny had added.

The couple decided to opt for surrogacy to have their boys and welcomed them in 2018. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sunny had written: “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in the post."

Through much of this year, Sunny had been busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla X3. During the lockdown period last year, after the initial few months in Mumbai, the family had moved to their Los Angeles home.

Actor Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber and kids were seen at the Mumbai airport. Missing from the scene was the actor herself.

In a viral video, Daniel was seen with his kids as they reached the airport. Soon, they posed for pictures and videos. As Daniel held the hand of one of his sons, his daughter Nisha Kaur Weber immediately held the hand of her other kid brother.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids - five-year old Nisha and three-year old Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

In 2017, Sunny and Daniel adopted a 21-month old Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. Speaking to Hindustan Times about how they decided to adopt, Daniel had said: "We applied almost two years ago when we went to an orphanage. Those people are doing amazing work. But we thought it would be great to help. Of course, you want to help them all but you can’t. Maybe, one at a time, and that’s how things may start."

"I truly believe that Nisha chose us, we didn’t choose Nisha," Sunny had added.

The couple decided to opt for surrogacy to have their boys and welcomed them in 2018. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sunny had written: “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in the post."

Through much of this year, Sunny had been busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla X3. During the lockdown period last year, after the initial few months in Mumbai, the family had moved to their Los Angeles home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone daniel weber nisha kaur weber asher singh weber noah singh weber

Related Stories

bollywood

Sunny Leone: I’m like any other parent who is providing for their family and worried about their children

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
bollywood

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber showers her with diamonds on anniversary. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:48 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP