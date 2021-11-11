Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah and Asher chant ‘back off’, tell paparazzi ‘go eat your lunch’

Sunny Leone’s children, Nisha, Noah and Asher, cutely told the paparazzi to ‘back off’ during a recent outing. Videos of their exchange were shared online.

After posing for pictures, Sunny playfully told Nisha, Noah and Asher to say, “Back off, everybody.” The three kids began chanting ‘back off’ as they walked ahead. She then said, “Go, eat your lunch,” and they repeated the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted to the video. “Lol love her kids,” a fan commented on one post, while others called them ‘sweet’ and ‘adorable’. Many also dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis on the post.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to six-year-old Nisha and three-year-old twin sons Noah and Asher. During an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, she said that she would be supportive of whatever career they chose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that’s kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment...I doubt they would work in adult (film industry)... Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it’s their choice,” she said.

Also see | When Sunny Leone was asked if she would encourage kids to join ‘family business’: ‘Why would I do that?’

Recently, Sunny was seen doing stand-up comedy on One Mic Stand season two. She was mentored by comedian Neeti Palta.

In a statement, Sunny said that she decided to be a part of One Mic Stand because she wanted to ‘showcase different sides of (herself)’ to her fans. She added, “Stand-up comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show. Imagine cracking a joke, and nobody laughs. That was my biggest fear. I have gotta say that I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}