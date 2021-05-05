When Sunny Leone was asked if she would encourage kids to join ‘family business’: ‘Why would I do that?’

Former adult star Sunny Leone refuses to be apologetic about her past. During an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, she read out a troll comment, asking if she would encourage her children to join the ‘family business’. She reminded everyone that she has also built a successful career in Bollywood and has a make-up brand as well as a perfume line.

According to the format of the show, celebrities would read out troll comments and then respond to them. “Family business probably is the last thing #SunnyLeone will ever suggest her children as a career option,” Sunny read out.

“Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that’s a great family business. Or the perfume line that I just launched in the last two years, that would be a great family business that she would want to take over,” she said.

Sunny, who has a five-year-old daughter Nisha and three-year-old twin sons Noah and Asher, said that she wanted to raise good human beings. “I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that’s kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment...I doubt they would work in adult... Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it’s their choice.”

On the show, Sunny also talked about being an adult star and said that she made a decision that was ‘best for (her) at that moment in time’. She added, “Have I evolved? Absolutely! Have I moved on? Absolutely!”

Also read | After Twitter bans Kangana Ranaut, homegrown Koo app founders welcome her: ‘Yeh aapka ghar hai’

In 2011, Sunny was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 the following year. She has starred in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. Currently, she is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON