Sunny Leone's kids Nisha, Noah and Asher greet paparazzi with 'namaste'; fan say 'She's raised them so well'

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their children on Tuesday. Sunny and Daniel's eldest daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber greeting the paparazzi with a namaste.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sunny's three kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher held their parents' hands while going towards the airport gate. At one point, Nisha greeted the cameramen with a namaste while Noah and Asher wished them ‘happy diwali.’

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha Kaur Weber. Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Fans took to the comments section of the video and praised the children. “The kids have respect and gratitude and all credit to the parents,” a fan said. “Aree waah sanskar,” another added. “Now these kids reflect good ethics, unlike others. @sunnyleone has raised them so well,” a third added.

In 2017, the couple adopted Nisha, their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, Nisha was 21 months old.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sunny opened up about the parenting style she follows. She said, “Daniel and I decided to follow a very American style of raising our children from the moment we had our daughter, Nisha. Even though we have help around here in India, we have made sure to distribute the duties amongst us. We have created an environment at the house where we promote independence. My daughter has her own room, her own space and we respect her privacy and she loves that."

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel became parents to twins Asher and Noah via surrogacy. At that time, Sunny tweeted, “June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!"