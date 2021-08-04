Sunny Leone's 'Woman Vs Wild cockroach version' gets out of control, scared Daniel Weber dives into 'action'

Sunny Leone experienced her own version of the 'Woman Vs Wild' when she and her husband encountered a flying cockroach. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she and Daniel Weber tried to chase away the insect from their room.

In the video, Sunny Leone held a shoe in her hand and attacked the insect while a frightened Daniel Weber stood behind her. However, things got out of control when the cockroach seemingly flew towards Daniel Weber, who was convinced that it landed on his clothes.

Daniel jumped from one corner of the room to another, trying to shrug off the cockroach. He went on to remove his jacket and shook his T-shirt, hoping that the insect would fall. The person behind the camera tried to convince him and Sunny Leone that the insect had indeed fallen on the floor.

Sunny shared the hilarious video with the caption, "Woman Vs Wild ( Flying cockroach version). Wait for the end to see Mr.Weber in action @dirrty99 P.S: No Cockroaches was harmed during filming of this video. It was Damn too fast for us."

Sunny and Daniel have been married for over 10 years and have three children together. The couple moved into their new home last month. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a bunch of pictures of the new home, which included a picture of Daniel carrying Sunny into their new home and the couple, along with daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher, enjoying a pizza party.

"Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.