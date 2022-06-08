Sunny Leone says her children might not like some things about her when they grow up: 'We all know what that is'

Sunny Leone has said that she is aware her kids may not like certain aspects of her life when they grow up. She added that she aims at making them understand that she made her choices, and they can make their own choices as well. Before her entry in Bollywood, Sunny was an adult film star and has never shied away from her past. She has four-year-old twin boys Asher and Noah, and seven-year-old daughter Nisha. (Also read: Sunny Leone thanks fans for special gesture on her birthday: 'Unbelievable')

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, soon after appearing on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She has since worked in many films including Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. In a 2014 interview, Sunny had said that she did not regret anything in her career because all of it led her to a career in Bollywood.

Talking to ETimes, Sunny said, "There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don’t hurt others in any way. Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter."

She added, "I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She’s learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both. As a parent, I just feel it’s fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do."

Next up, Sunny has Tamil films Quotation Gang, that also features Jackie Shroff, and horror comedy Oh, My Ghost that is slated to release this year.

