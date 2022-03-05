Sunny Leone slams trolls claiming she adopted daughter for publicity: 'It's childish, ridiculous. Grow up!'

Sunny Leone has reacted to the trolls who often accuse her of not treating her daughter Nisha well. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha in 2017. The following year, the couple became parents to twin boys Noah and Asher through surrogacy. In the past, trolls had accused the actor of adopting Nisha 'only for publicity' and even accused her of treating her boys better. In a recent interview, the actor termed such trolling 'childish'. (Also read: Daniel Weber defends Sunny Leone against trolls for not holding daughter's hand in public: 'She is princess of my house')

In January, a video shot by paparazzi showed Sunny walking down the stairs with her three children- Nisha, Noah, and Asher. In the video, Sunny was seen holding her two kids Noah and Asher while Nisha was spotted getting down the stairs on her own. This led to a section of people on the internet accusing Sunny of not paying attention to Nisha ‘since she was adopted’. “I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity,” read one comment.

Speaking to DNA recently, Sunny reacted to such comments and said, "I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don't need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture. How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, come on it's ridiculous, it's childish."

She went on to deliver a message for people who raise questions about her parenting skills or cast aspersions at her. "Any parent knows what it takes to raise a child or even multiple children. So, to the commenters out there, grow up. That's what I would say," she added.

Days after the initial trolling, Sunny's husband Daniel had also angrily slammed those who claimed Sunny and he weren’t treating Nisha well. “She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking,” he had told Bollywood Life.

Sunny will soon be seen on screen in the web series Anamika, where she plays a spy gone rogue. The action thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is set to stream on MX Player from March 10.

