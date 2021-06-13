Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone sports nothing but a hat for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, see pic
bollywood

Sunny Leone sports nothing but a hat for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, see pic

Sunny Leone reunited with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his famous calendar photoshoot. The actor was seen posing with a big hat.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Sunny Leone poses for Dabboo Ratnani's latest calendar shoot.

Sunny Leone raised temperatures with her recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. The actor and television host reunited with the celebrity photographer for the Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal had shared pictures from their shoot with the photographer. On Sunday, Sunny Leone joined the club by sharing a picture on her Instagram. In the picture, shared on Instagram, Sunny stripped down and posed with nothing but an oversized hat and stilettos.

She sported minimal make-up and leaned against a pillar to pose for the camera. Sunny shared the picture with the caption, "Summer is here!!" Dabboo too shared the picture and wrote, "Sunshine Is Great For the Soul, But Make Sure To Wear A Big Hat! Scorching Hot & Stunning Shot of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021."

Ahead of the picture reveal, Dabboo shared a video in which he asked Sunny to describe her shot. She said, "My shot is sunny, it's sunny and it's sunny outside. It's going to be like always, beautiful, sexy, sunny." Dabboo also revealed that Sunny wasn't feeling 'too well' on the day she was supposed to shoot.

This isn't the first time that Sunny sported the bold look for Dabboo. In 2020, she was seen posing with a big book. Sharing the picture last year, Sunny had said, "Thank you @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio for another amazing calendar shot !!!! Love it !!! Xoxo!!!!"

Also read: Sunny Leone reveals how she ‘keeps the spark alive’ with Daniel Weber after 10 years together. Watch video

Sunny has been busy with her television reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. She is hosting the show along with Rannvijay Singha. The latest season was shot at the Poovar Island Resorts in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the cast and crew. While it was originally supposed to premiere last year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone dabboo ratnani calendar dabboo ratnani calender pic dabboo ratnani

Related Stories

entertainment

Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod shares a pic with Sunny Leone, calls her ‘a good soul’. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST
bollywood

Sunny Leone’s ‘army’ struggles to zip her dress up, watch funny behind-the-scenes video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:15 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it

Megha Rajagopalan posts dad’s reaction to her winning Pulitzer

School children plant 750 sapling in Ludhiana, create micro oxygen chamber

ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP