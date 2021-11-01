Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone turns Mad Hatter for Halloween bash at new house, introduces husband Daniel Weber as Joker, Nisha as Raya
Sunny Leone turns Mad Hatter for Halloween bash at new house, introduces husband Daniel Weber as Joker, Nisha as Raya

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber went all out to celebrate Halloween with their kids at their new house. Here are the pics. 
Sunny leone and family at the Halloween bash. 
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber threw a Halloween bash at their new house on Sunday. From themed costumes of various characters for their kids and themselves, to Halloween decor at their house, Sunny made sure the party was fun for each one of them.

Sunny shared several pictures from the Halloween bash on Instagram. She introduced her family in the caption, “We are the Webers and friends!! Happy Halloween!! Daniel - joker, Nisha - raya, Asher - blippi, Noah- skeleton, Me - mad hatter.”

There are also pictures of the couple posing candidly for the camera, their daughter Nisha striking the perfect pose as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, Daniel turning son Noah into a mummy after he was done with his look as a skeleton and Sunny posing with her friends, who were also dressed for the occasion. 

Sunny had earlier teased her look by sharing several solo pics with the caption, “Happy Halloween!! Part 1.” Her black and white costume of the Alice in Wonderland character Mad Hatter was perfectly in sync with her new house which is washed in white and has chessboard-pattern flooring. Halloween themed decoration including cobwebs and pumpkin hangings can also be seen in the background.

Sunny has shared several glimpses of her new house in last few months. Showing off her terrace pool, Sunny had written on Instagram, "And let Mumbai nice weather begin! Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home!"

Also read: Kartik Aaryan claims Kiara Advani joined him in her Halloween outfit, says ‘how well you are ageing’. See pic

The family had moved to the new place in July. Sharing a few pictures from their arrival, Sunny had written, “Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru.”

