Sunny Leone shares fun video from family holiday in Maldives: 'This is what Daniel Weber and I work so hard for'

Sunny Leone took a much-deserved break after making her Cannes debut last month. She flew to Maldives along with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids – daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. She has now shared a video, which comprises of their several fun pictures and clips from their time on the island nation. Also read: Sunny Leone thanks husband Daniel Weber for his selflessness, says ‘you literally saved my life’. See his response

Sunny's Maldives holiday

Sunny Leone has shared a video from her family vacation in Maldives.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “This is what @dirrty99 and I work so hard for! These smiles!! Nisha, Asher and Noah!” Many of her fans commented on the post, “Nice family." A fan reacted “wow” while one more asked in surprise, “is this your family?”

She had earlier shared several pictures of her simply standing in the pool and captioned it, “Watching the kids swim! Such a relaxing time here.” She shared several other pictures of herself in different colourful swim wear. Along with a video of her doing snorkelling, she wrote, “Snorkeling. My favorite thing to do in the water. Block everything out and enjoy Gods creations. @brenniakottefaru #brenniakottefaru #SunnyLeone #maldives #beach #familytime.”

Sunny and family were earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport as they all left for Maldives. She later shared a picture of herself after reaching the location and wrote, "So happy so be on a little vacation with family!! Just landed and ready to finally relax after a crazy 6weeks non stop!"

Sunny's Cannes visit

Last month, Sunny visited Cannes for the premiere of her film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. The film premiered during the midnight screening at the festival and received a 7-minute-long standing ovation reportedly. Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. Husband Daniel Weber had also accompanied her on the red carpet.

All about Kennedy

Kennedy revolves around an insomniac ex-cop (Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. Sunny plays a clever woman named Charlie in the film. It was amongst the only two films from India to be the official selections at the festival this year.

