Sunny Leone warns fans against ‘fake’ event using her name in Thailand: 'Not associated with this'

On Monday Sunny Leone took to Twitter and warned fans against an event using her name for promotions. It’s said to take place in Thailand, which the actor claims to have no connection with her. She called it fake and urged people to not fall for it. Also read: Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha ties rakhis on her brothers' wrists

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny tweeted, “NOTICE: I am NOT associated with this #event in anyway nor does this award show/event organisers have any rights to use my name. Kindly make sure that you do not fall for such #Scams.” The event is on the occasion of New Year and goes by the name G-Town Awards. Meanwhile, fans have requested the actor to take action against the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Leone enjoys immense popularity on social media. While any picture or video that she posts always grabs the attention of social media users. It’s also her family who is equally popular. Sunny is married to Daniel Weber. They are parents to Nisha, Asher and Noah

While Sunny is an avid social media person, it isn’t the same for her kids. Talking about it, she recently told Hindustan Times that she is trying her best to ensure a normal upbringing for her kids as she is a public figure. At their house, there exists a no social media rile for the same.

“They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life,” Sunny said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny is among the many celebrities who also face criticism on social media, which at times might also include her family. She added about it, “Everybody who is in the entertainment field and is on social media, we are all being judged for something or the other. It’s all about understanding the science behind that negativity, which I often break down, and it is that those people don’t know me.” Sunny was last seen in MX Player’s Anamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON