Sunny Leone: We actors might afford to sit home during a lockdown, daily wage workers can’t

The second Covid wave again threw everything into a tizzy, and it is only now that shoots have resumed and actors are back to work. However, in a scenario where someone tests positive for Covid-19 on set, the shoot gets stalled immediately, and the worst affected in such a scenario are daily wage workers, who depend on every single day of a shoot.

Expressing concern over the plight of daily wagers, actor Sunny Leone says her heart goes out to them. According to her, while actors can still manage to sail through for some time without any financial hiccups, but not these people.

“I think for actors and entertainers out there, we might be okay not working for a month or so, yes it will hit us hard but what concerns me the most will be the spot boys and the light boys and the person who gives me a cheer every single day and wishes me good morning, that guy has to pay and provide for his family,” she says.

Technicians, hair and makeup people, they all fall under this category, and everything for them hence depends on the artistes working.

Leone, who also joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to provide 10,000 meal to migrant workers in Delhi, continues, “They don’t get a lump sum amount on pay day. They are the people who make this industry what it is. We might afford to sit home for a while but they and all the rest of the people working really can’t and that upsets me the most.”

Survival, therefore, is what everyone is aiming at in uncertain times like this pandemic. The actor, too is not focusing on things like “competition”, but rather looking after people around her.

“Anyone who is being able to get work, provide for their family is winning the game right now. We’ll see for the rest later. Atleast I think that way right now,” says the 40-year-old.