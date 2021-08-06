Supporting Raj Kundra prompted rape accusations against her, says Gehana Vasisth

Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in connection with an alleged porn racket, has said that the woman who accused her of rape has ulterior motives. The Gandii Baat actor and and three other men were booked by the Mumbai Police in February for rape, outraging the modesty of women and wrongful confinement.

In an interview, Gehana Vasisth said that her vocal support for Raj Kundra might have prompted the action against her. She said that all legal clearances had been obtained from the accuser, before she was signed to appear in the film. Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody, for his connection to the alleged racket.

“I was arrested on February 4, my phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. Those devices have all the chats where the same girl is thanking me for giving her work and at times asked for more money which I willingly gave not knowing what her intention was. All I expect from the police is that my chat with the girl should be brought forward and produced in court,” Gehana told a leading daily.

She continued, “I was arrested in February 2021, why didn’t she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra. She has been planted so that I get scared and stop speaking out the truth.”

Previously, Gehana had said that the sort of films she made for Raj Kundra's HotShots app cannot be classified as porn, and is actually erotica. She also said that she participated in the projects of her own volition, and that Raj didn't 'force' her into it. A Mumbai Sessions Court didn't grant interim relief to Gehana in the case; a hearing has now been scheduled for August 6.