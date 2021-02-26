Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che! making

As Kai Po Che! completed eight years of its release, director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the film. He talked about friendship being the predominant theme of the film and the clip gave a glimpse into the camaraderie between the three leading men - the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

The video shows Sushant, Rajkummar and Amit having a whale of a time in between shots. Amit said in the clip that the three of them were like ‘brothers’ off-screen.

Kai Po Che! is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. “The book goes into many directions - politics, cricket, a love story, riots, and a lot of things. It is quite an epic story but when you convert it into a screenplay, you have to choose one main theme, to keep it tighter. I picked friendship as the theme because I thought that was the centrifugal force of the film. I would call it a friendship drama,” Abhishek said.

"Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh8yrs of #kaipiche - brothers for life. @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao @theamitsadh @castingchhabra @pragyakapoor_ @anaygoswamy @amupuri @itsamittrivedi @swanandkirkire," the caption read.

Sushant made his big-screen debut with Kai Po Che! His fans jumped to the comments section. “Greatest classic ever with the finest actor Sushant we miss him dearly,” one wrote. “Very engaging characters, feels like, we are not just watching, we are actually living every character. Missing the Legend-SSR,” another wrote. “This movie is a masterpiece. And Sush is so dearly missed,” a third person said.

Kai Po Che! chronicles the story of three friends -- played by Sushant, Rajkummar and Amit -- as they navigate their way through the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Godhra train burning in 2002 and the subsequent riots.

Earlier this week, Rajkummar took to Instagram stories to remember Sushant, as Kai Po Che! completed eight years. “As if it was yesterday when Sushant, Amit and I were shooting for the film. You are being missed my dearest @sushantsinghrajput,” he wrote.

