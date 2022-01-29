Sushant Singh Rajput's absconding neighbour arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case

An alleged drug peddler linked to the drugs case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday.

31-year-old Sahil Shah aka Flacko, a neighbour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was held after he returned to the metropolis from Dubai, the NCB official said.

Sahil's name had cropped up during the investigation of an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant, the official added. He will be questioned in a marijuana seizure case of last year as well as the death of Sushant in 2020, the official said.

According to reports, Sahil had been on the run for nine months after his name was first revealed by NCB officials in connection with their investigation into the drugs case. In June 2021, Sahil had filed the plea to protect himself from arrest in the case after reports claimed he was the prime suspect in the agency's drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Prior to this, his bail application had been rejected by a lower court as well.

In April 2021, NCB director Samir Wankhede had told media that the probe had found that Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani. Both these individuals were arrested in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sushant died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 34. After initial investigations by the Mumbai Police, the NCB stepped in to probe a drugs angle into his death.

The NCB made several arrests over time, including Sushant's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in September 2020. Rhea had spent close to a month in jail before being released while Showik got out on bail nearly three months later. The probe is still underway.

(With PTI inputs)

