Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai flat fails to find new tenant after 2.5 years, owner refuses to take any more film stars

The flat in Mumbai where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead has been up for rent for the last 2.5 years. However, it has not yet found a taker. Real estate broker, Rafique Merchant, recently posted a clip of the sea-facing flat and informed that the flat is available for rent at ₹5 lakh per month. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on four years of Kedarnath)

The broker revealed that the owner of the flat, who is an NRI, is not willing to give out his flat to Bollywood celebrities anymore. Currently, they are looking for a corporate person as a tenant and it looks like nothing seems to be working out as yet. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in the apartment and the Mumbai Police initially ruled it a suicide.

Talking about why there’s no new tenant in the flat, Rafique told Bollywood Hungama, “People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with.”

“The parties are told in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now the owner doesn’t want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He’s clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person,” he added.

Reportedly, Sushant had leased the apartment for around ₹4.5 lakh per month since December 2019. He was sharing the apartment with his roommates and his girlfriend-actor, Rhea Chakraborty, who was living with him during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sushant’s death was investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the financial and the drugs-related angles in the matter.

