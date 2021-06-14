Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka shares pic from memorial, says she suffers from 'survivor's guilt'
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka shares pic from memorial, says she suffers from 'survivor’s guilt'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh shared a post on Instagram remembering her late-brother. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters perform a special prayer for the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Neetu Singh came together to remember the late actor on his death anniversary. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture of the three sisters from his memorial and penned a moving note.

In the social media post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters were seen seated beside his photo, which was decorated with garlands. A special prayer setup was placed in front of them. Priyanka opened up about her life following Sushant's death and said that she is suffering from 'survivor’s guilt.'

"To put it simply, life without you is not the same. After mom’s departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage," she said.

"Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life. Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor’s guilt. #sushantsinghrajput #immortalsushant," her post read.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law says justice is important but so is ‘tending to the broken hearts’

Sushant is survived by four sisters and his father. While Priyanka, Meetu and Neetu are in India, his fourth sister Shweta Singh Kirti is in the US. Earlier this month, Shweta informed her social media followers that she was headed for a mountain retreat. "Off to the mountains for a month of Tapas, Sadhana and Prathana. Asking for everyone’s blessings," she said.

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon and several others shared posts remembering the late actor.

