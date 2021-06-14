Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a photo collage, says she feels 'painfully weird'
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary with pictures from Raabta.
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary with pictures from Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a photo collage, says she feels 'painfully weird'

  • On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon shared a collage of pictures of the duo from their movie, Raabta.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with a collage of pictures from their movie, Raabta. The actor revealed that the collage featured pictures from their look test for the movie. She shared the post with a moving note.

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty shared unseen videos and photos of Sushant Singh Rajput to mark his first death anniversary.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Kriti said she still hasn't come to terms with Sushant's death, adding that she might never be able to accept it in the future either. "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds," her note read.

"Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere.. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.. But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in.. #sush," she added. Kriti also thanked Anaita Shroff Adajania for sharing the collage with her. She said, it 'brought back a lot of memories'.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens note for 'whole heart' Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: 'Come back'

Earlier this month, Kriti marked four years of Raabta by sharing a video montage of several behind-the-scenes moments featuring the late actor. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be." She added, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.."

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. He was last seen in Dil Bechara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon sushant singh rajput

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.
bollywood

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 1st death anniversary, Rajkummar, Abhishek pay tribute

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:46 PM IST
A host of stars including Rajkummar Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjana Sanghi, Bhumi Pednekar, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship until 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship until 2016.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen moments, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to him on his first death anniversary. She shared videos of their unseen moments together and said that he will ‘always be loved and cherished’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.