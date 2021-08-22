Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta unearths special picture on Raksha Bandhan, see them smiling arm-in-arm

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared an old picture of the two of them, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. "Love you Bhai, we will always be together," she wrote in her social media post, adding the hashtag, 'Gudia Gulshan'.

Shweta's picture showed her and a young Sushant Singh Rajput having a laugh together, as they stood arm-in-arm. Sushant died of an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020. His death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based in the US, often shares old pictures of him on social media, much to the appreciation of the actor's fans. Many of them dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Shweta's Raksha Bandhan post.

In a note posted in November, Shweta wrote that she is 'still going through a lot' as the family deals with Sushant's death. “I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me! We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it,” she wrote.

Last week, Sushant's fans were taken by surprise when they noticed updates being made to his Facebook page, which had been taken over by his team and had been laying dormant.

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations, and has filed a countersuit against two of his sisters, who were with him in the week leading up to his death.