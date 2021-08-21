Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are baffled by change in his Facebook DP, flood comments section: 'Heaven has internet'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were taken by surprise on Thursday, after they noticed that changes had been made to his Facebook profile. The late actor's display picture appeared to have been updated, leaving his fans scratching their heads.

Sushant died in June 2020, and his team subsequently took over his social media accounts. Two days after his death, a post shared on his Facebook page read, "Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world." In August, his bio was updated to "Sushant Singh Rajput (21 January 1986 - 14 June 2020) was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and..."

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Ram-Leela, Half Girlfriend and more films. Here's why

The change of the display picture surprised some fans, who took to the comments section wondering who was being it. "Oh my God I’m shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?! How did he update his profile picture knowing that the page was only managed by Sushant?! What is happening?!!” one person wrote. "How is this possible?" asked another fan. "At least we know heaven as internet," one person wrote.

"I am totally shocked, for one second I thought that he is back! But how is this possible? Who is controlling his account? What are they trying to prove by uploading his profile picture?" a third person asked.

Here are some more comments:

Some comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook page.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of an apparent suicide on June 14. He was undergoing therapy and was on medication. His family filed a complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied the accusations, and is on bail for a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant's death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918