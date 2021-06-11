Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan spotted in unseen pic, Nitish Bharadwaj recalls SSR's broken promise

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Nitish Bharadwaj shared an unseen picture of the Kedarnath actor along with an anecdote about him. The picture also featured Sara Ali Khan and Nitish's daughters.

Taking to Facebook, Nitish Bharadwaj recalled the time his twin daughters, Devyani and Shivaranjani, visited the sets of Kedarnath and befriended Sushant Singh Rajput. "Both being very intelligent & curious to know many things, they became very friendly with Sushant & Sara (Sara Ali Khan). They told Sushant that they will be celebrating their 6th birthday soon in May 2018. Sushant promised them to call & wish them," he wrote in his social media post.

However, Sushant did not live up to his promise. "On their birthday, they were waiting for his call but he didn’t call. I told them that probably he was busy. Later in June 2018 when we were shooting in Mumbai on the sets, Sushant suddenly remembered of his promise & that he had forgotten to call my daughters. He requested me to connect him to them. When they came on line, he started to talk just like them, in a child-like tone, & apologised," he added.

The Mahabharat actor said that though Shivaranjani accepted his apology, his other daughter Devyani hadn't forgiven him easily. "Sushant pleaded with me to request her to talk to him. When I requested Devyani, she agreed to talk to him. But she was confident enough to tell him that she was upset as he broke his promise. He somehow did all the baby-talk (totle Bol) & apologised to her. It was quite a scene to see how a big star was brought down to pleading to a small child. Both my daughters were happy that finally ’Sushant bhaiyya’ kept his promise," Nitish wrote.

"This was Sushant's human side; he was a gentle & sensitive soul and never had an ego. He didn’t ever mind saying sorry if he felt that he was wrong. With the stardom that actors achieve, it is a rare quality to keep remaining human & grounded; keep the child inside us alive. …. I liked him for this quality. My daughters remember him even today. Stars come n go; but very few touch your heart," he concluded the post.

Nitish had recently opened up about working with Sushant and Sara on the movie and said that he had not seen either of th under influence of drugs on the sets of Kedarnath. "Sushant used to smoke a cigarette but he was very agile-minded. Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently," he told a leading daily. "I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal. Sushant was in a different zone; we would talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies," he added.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Following his sudden death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against Sushant's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. She was also accused of money laundering, among other charges. The case was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).