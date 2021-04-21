Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen compliments boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking silhouette pic of hers: 'Nice shot'
bollywood

Sushmita Sen compliments boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking silhouette pic of hers: 'Nice shot'

Sushmita Sen shared a stunning picture of hers, clicked by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She will be seen next in the second season of Aarya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating since 2018.

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a silhouette picture of hers. She praised her boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking it.

She wrote: "'And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you’ll know light’s got your back.' #landlockedsailor #positiveperspective #faith Nice shot @rohmanshawl I love you guys beyond!!!!" The picture showed Sushmita's silhouette as she stood at an opening. At the far end we can see an arch. She is seen wearing a salwar kameez.

A number of her fans reacted to the picture; one said: "God bless u more." Another one said: "So right!! Only you can think with deeper meanings to everything." A third person wrote: "My Girl ufff EVERGREEN god bless DuggaDugga."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yami Gautam: While returning to Mumbai, I was paranoid hearing about cases spiking, especially my industry colleagues

Nagarjuna on his Bollywood comeback with Brahmastra: I was never craving for acceptance in Hindi film industry

Karan Johar once baked a cake for his kids but forgot to add crucial ingredient

Varun Dhawan, trolled for posting 'tone-deaf' birthday tweet, hits delete

Sushmita had recently shared that she received a national honour by the Government of India for her work in the field of women empowerment. Taking to social media, she wrote: "Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!!️ Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!! #duggadugga #jaihind."

She had also conducted an Instagram Live session where not only did she speak about the award, but her family members - daughter Renee and Alisah, her house help and Rohman - made an appearance. In fact, Sushamita had joked about how Rohman had knocked off a part of his hair while shaving. Rohman was seen covering the left side of his face in embarrassment.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds after Twitter users notice onions in her Navratri meal pic: 'Some people are really slow'

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The couple along with her daughters have gone on holidays, celebrated festivals and birthdays together. They have shared many fitness videos as well.

Sushmita made a comeback into acting last year with her web series Aarya. In her Instagram Live, she revealed how she had been away from social media for a while as she was busy shooting for Aarya's second season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen sushmita sen rohman shawl bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

When Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight, gave her advice: 'Make India proud'

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 11:06 AM IST
bollywood

Rohman Shawl tries to cover face as Sushmita Sen reveals how he accidentally shaved off some of his hair, watch

UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 10:19 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP