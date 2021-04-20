Kangana Ranaut responds after Twitter users notice onions in her Navratri meal pic: 'Some people are really slow'

Kangana Ranaut has responded after several Twitter users, responding to a picture of her Navratri meal, had noted that 'onions are forbidden for nine days of Navratri'.

The picture Kangana had shared included sliced onions, but she later clarified that the meal wasn't for her, but for her brother, who isn't fasting. Kangana initially responded by making provocative comments about 'other religions', but when another person pointed out the same thing, she wrote, "Yes but only I am fasting in my house, I made it clear I am fasting today and not eating that’s precisely the post, I decorated that thali for my brother who just came home for some work, he can eat what he wants. Some people are really slow huh...!"

In another tweet, she wrote, "Can’t believe #Onion is one of the top trends. Well this is not to hurt anyone but the beauty of Hinduism is that it’s not rigid like other religions,let’s not ruin that,I am fasting today if my family wants to eat salad with parsadam let’s not ridicule them."

Kangana has had a busy couple of days on Twitter. Not only did she defend herself about the onion controversy, but she also criticised those who've been feeling 'angry, rattled, depressed' because of the coronavirus pandemic, and called them 'fools' and 'idiots' for believing that their lives are worth anything in the grand scheme of things.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out against 'fools' who are 'depressed' by pandemic, asks 'Who cares about your life?'

Her sister Rangoli Chandel also suggested that false news about Kangana's upcoming film, Thalaivi, heading to a streaming platform has been planted by the 'nepo gang' to distract from developments about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

