Sushmita Sen gives 'kisses' and works out with ex Rohman Shawl; fans say they are 'back together'

Actor Sushmita Sen gave her fans a glimpse of herself as she exercised with her younger daughter Alisah and ex-boyfriend, actor Rohman Shawl. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sushmita posted a series of brief clips. Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she had undergone angioplasty. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl assists her after ramp walk) Sushmita Sen worked out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

In one of the clips, after finishing their stretches, Sushmita and Rohman laughed, clapped, and high-fived. Another clip featured Alisah along with Sushmita and Rohman Shawl as the trio exercised.

Sharing the clips, Sushmita captioned the post, “'Will is the only way' #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Reacting to Sushmita's post, Rohman Shawl wrote, “Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47.”

A fan said, "Please marry him, just a love kinda word." Another person commented, "They are back together in relationship." "Oh you guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..you both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..," read a comment. "This filled my heart!! So cute to see @sushmitasen47 and @rohmanshawl together," wrote an Instagram user. "I wish they are back together again," said another fan.

After recovering from cardiac arrest, Sushmita had informed her fans that she was diagnosed with a 95% blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.

Sushmita is gearing up for the shoot of the series Aarya Season 3. Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the Disney+ Hotstar show is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family.

She completed the dubbing for Taali, web series based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the biopic has been helmed by Ravi Jadhav. It has been produced by Arjun, Kartk and Afeefa Nadiadwal.

