Sushmita Sen goes shopping with ex Rohman Shawl, daughter Alisah; people judge her for 'throwing' bottle on road

Sushmita Sen seems to have reunited with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl after their break up last year. The two were spotted shopping in Mumbai late Tuesday along with her younger daughter Alisah. She was seen making an exit from a shop along with the two of them and also responded to the photographer who greeted her. It seems to have been a quick shopping outing as the actor was seen in a long red t-shirt, black tights and chappals. Also read: Sushmita Sen gives 'kisses' and works out with ex Rohman Shawl; fans say they are 'back together' Sushmita Sen was seen getting into her car with Rohman Shawl and Alisah post an exit from a shop. (Viral Bhayani)

A paparazzo shared a video of Sushmita from Tuesday on Instagram. It shows Sushmita looking at some articles in the shop. As she steps out, Rohman and Alisah also follow her. While Rohman is seen in a pink t-shirt and sky blue pants, Alisah is in a black t-shirt and denims. As a photographer greets Sushmita and asks about her well being, she replies “wonderful, and you?” She goes on to sit in the front seat, and Rohman makes sure he closes her door before following Alisah in the backseat. A small mineral water bottle however, falls down as Sushmita closes her door. Its not clear if she threw it out from the window or it fell down from the door's glove compartment.

Several people however went on to question the same in the comments section. A person wrote, “Did they just throw a mineral water plastic bottle on the road ! Sad ! She’s supposed to be a roll model encouraging littering!!!” Another commented with a worried face emoji, “Celebrity can also throw the plastic bottles on road.” One more said, “Did she just throw the bottle out of the window? Duhhh!!!”

Defending Sushmita, a person also wrote, “The ppl who are saying she threw the bottle … watch carefully the bottle by mistake dropped from the car while her daughter was sitting..it does happen with all of us..no need to create such a big issue.. get a life.”

Sushmita had confirmed her breakup with Rohman in December last year. She had written along with a sweet picture of them, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON