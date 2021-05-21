Sushmita Sen marks 27 years of Miss Universe win, says it changed her life as an 18-year-old

It has been 27 years since Sushmita Sen made history when she became the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe. On May 21, 1994, Sushmita was crowned as the winner in the Philippines. Celebrating the memory, Sushmita took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a throwback picture from her younger days and penned a note.

She said, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!"

Sushmita then thanked Philippines and her co-contestant Carolina Gómez, who represented Colombia and was the first runner-up at the pageant. "#mahalkita Philippines for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!!" she said.

"'The abundant Universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs” Choose wisely!! #MissUniverse1994 #India Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings...I celebrate with you...ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly," she concluded the post.

Earlier in the day, Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen turned cheerleaders as they celebrated the memory. While Rohman called Sushmita the 'best Miss Universe ever' and thanked her for bringing the crown home, Renee shared a post with a framed picture of the winning moment.

Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with Aarya last year. She was recently seen filming the second season of the show.