Sushmita Sen praises and hugs Laapataa Ladies' ‘outstanding actor’ Nitanshi Goel, advises her to 'stay grounded'. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen met Nitanshi Goel, of Laapataa Ladies fame, and showered praises on her. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nitanshi's mother, Rashi Goel, shared a brief video of their conversation. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies' 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to win IIFA Best Actress; breaks down on stage') Sushmita Sen met Nitanshi Goel at a Mumbai event recently.

Nitanshi Goel meets Sushmita Sen

In the video, Nitanshi walked up to Sushmita at an event, who received her with a warm hug. Nitanshi won the Best Debut Female award for Laapataa Ladies at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Edition 4. Hugging her, Sushmita said, "Congratulations, what an actor."

Sushmita praises Nitanshi

Nitanshi replied, "I'm a huge fan of you, ma'am. You saying this to me have made my day." Sushmita responded, "You're an outstanding actor. You've such a long way to go, my love. So young and so beautiful. Stay grounded."

Fans react to this meet

Sharing the clip, Rashi captioned the post, "Such a beautiful feeling seeing my favourite @sushmitasen47 ji appreciating my doll @nitanshigoelofficial ‘s acting." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wooww, what a moment." "Proud of you, my girl," read a comment.

About Nitanshi, Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi won praise for her role in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Laapataa Ladies released in theatres in March 2024. It follows the story of two brides named Phool (Nitanshi) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma also round out the cast of Laapataa Ladies.

It has been produced by Kiran's Kindling Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film was also India's official entry to Oscars 2025 but failed to make a cut to the shortlist.

About Sushmita's last project

Sushmita was last seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023), a biographical drama TV series directed by Ravi Jadhav. It stars Sushmita in the lead role, playing transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It is based on Gauri Sawant.