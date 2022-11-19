Sushmita Sen reacts as Renee Sen says she has most forgiving heart on birthday; receives wishes from her ex Rohman Shawl

As actor Sushmita Sen celebrated her 47th birthday on Saturday, her daughter Renee Sen, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her sister-in-law Charu Asopa wished her with birthday notes. Taking to Instagram, Renee posted a photo of Sushmita with her arms wide open. (Also Read | What Sushmita Sen did when she caught a 15-year-old boy misbehaving with her)

Renee Sen wrote, "Happpyyyy birthday to my lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hard work... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life... thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt."

She also added, "There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are... Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms! I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!!!! (camera emoji) by the amazing @ritik_bhasin." Reacting to the post, Sushmita commented, "I love you Shona Maa!!! It’s Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!!!"

Taking to her Instagram, Charu Asopa posted pictures with her daughter Ziana and Sushmita. In one of the photos, Charu held Ziana as Sushmita sat behind them on a couch. Sushmita held Charu as they smiled for the camera in another picture. "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best. Love you didi. @sushmitasen47," read her caption. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rohman Shawl posted a monochrome photo of Sushmita. He wrote, "47 (red heart emoji)."

Sushmita on her Instagram posted a sun-kissed selfie in which she wore a blue outfit. She captioned the post, "47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way… I’ve known it a long time… and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! I love you guys!!!" Charu commented, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know… I love you didi."

Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. After acting in many movies such as Dastak, Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, she took a break. In 2020, she made her digital streaming debut with Aarya and in 2021, she starred in the second season of Aarya. Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali.

