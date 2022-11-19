Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / What Sushmita Sen did when she caught a 15-year-old boy misbehaving with her: 'His life could've been ruined'

What Sushmita Sen did when she caught a 15-year-old boy misbehaving with her: 'His life could've been ruined'

bollywood
Published on Nov 19, 2022 06:35 AM IST

Sushmita Sen celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday and here's revisiting the time she spoke about dealing with a misbehaving boy in her own style.

Sushmita Sen did not report the boy to the authorities but spoke to him herself.
Sushmita Sen did not report the boy to the authorities but spoke to him herself.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday. She has always been the calmest, most gentle Bollywood star ever and makes sure that's how she deals with everyone in her life as well, even the worst people that she comes across. The actor is often lauded by fans for how sweetly she speaks with everyone and never loses her cool. The best example of this came forward when she spoke about an incident that could boil anyone's blood but she decided to stay calm and composed even during that.

During an event a few years ago, Sushmita was asked about any experience that might have had with molestation and harassment. She recalled the incident when a young, 15-year-old boy tried to inappropriately touch her. However, how Sushmita dealt with it will surprise you.

Speaking to the media at the event, she said about the incident, “Because there were so many men there, he thought I wouldn't notice who did it. So I grabbed his hand and I was so shocked when I pulled him up that he was a little boy. For a misbehaviour like that, I could have taken lots of other actions but because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck… as if I was saying hello to him…I took him for a walk and said it on our way that if I make a hue and cry about this right now, your life will be over baccha.”

“I said, 'Nahi beta, kara toh aapne (I said, ‘No you have done it)’. Now acknowledge it with honesty that you did it,” she told him. When the boy accepted his fault, she told him, “Ok. Aapko pata hai aapki zindagi kharab hojaegi (do you know your life will be ruined)?” He promised her that he will not do it again. She told him that even if he did, she has seen his face.

“That's the difference. I recognised in a 15-year-old boy that he's not been taught that this kind of thing is not entertainment. It's a very big mistake,” she said about the whole episode.

Sushmita never got married and has two daughters--Renee and Alisah. She was last seen in the second season of Aarya. She will be seen next as a trans woman in Taali.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen sushmita sen daughters
sushmita sen sushmita sen daughters

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out