Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee answers questions on ex and ‘future’ boyfriends, reveals she is single

Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday. She fielded a number of questions, from her skincare regime to her daily routine in quarantine. Fans also wanted to know about her relationships.

“Do you have a boyfriend? Pls tell,” one Instagram user wanted to know. Renee revealed she is currently single and said, “Focus is work.” Another asked, “Ex boyfriend ke bare may batao (Tell us something about your ex-boyfriend,” to which she replied, “No point talking about it.” A third was curious about her ‘future boyfriend’. Her response was, “I wish I could time travel to answer this.”

Renee Sen on Instagram Stories

Earlier this year, Renee made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film featured her as a rebellious teenager and clandestine smoker at loggerheads with her parents during the lockdown.

Renee revealed during the interactive session with her fans that her next project is already on the way. While she did not share any details, she said, “It’s under post-production.”

Also see: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni snuggle in bed for Runaway challenge, Sonali Phogat finds it ‘cute’

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Renee admitted her privilege but maintained that she will ‘never take it for granted’. She said, “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I’m not taking the pressure or else I won’t be able to do a single day’s job. And, I’ll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted.”

Sushmita made her acting comeback after several years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya last year. She played the titular role of a woman who is forced to take over her husband’s drug business after he is killed. The show will soon return with a second season.