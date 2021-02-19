Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita Sen's 'heart' when asked about her real mom
Renee Sen, the 20-year-old daughter of Sushmita Sen knows that no one loves her more than her mother. The young actor, who recently made her debut with a short film, held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. A fan asked her about her 'real mother' and Renee had the sweetest response to it.
Renee, whom Sushmita had adopted in 2000, was asked by a fan, "Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know." Replying to it, Renee wrote, "I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets."
Sushmita had earlier revealed how, on Renee’s 16th birthday, she offered to help her daughter find out about her biological parents when she turned 18, but Renee was not interested.
Talking to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had said, “I told her we don’t know if the court has the names of her biological parents but there is information in an envelope which is only rightfully hers after she turns 18. I didn’t want to give her the wrong information because I did not want her to go there and get her heart broken. I told her, ‘I’ll take you whenever you’re ready... we must go.’ She told me, ‘But why do you want me to go find out?’"
Sushmita told Renee that she had a right, as an adult, to find out if she wanted to but after a ‘moment’s pause’, she turned down the offer. “By the time she was 18, she was looking at me like, ‘What’s your problem? Why do you want me to do all these things? I don’t want to know,’” the actor said.
During her AMA on Thursday, Renee had also talked about her relationship status. "Focussed on my career and college right now... That's my relationship status right now,” she said.
