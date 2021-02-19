Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit at Maldives vacation, Neena Gupta approves
Actor Sanya Malhotra shed her girl-next-door image during her recent Maldives vacation and the internet is loving it. The Badhaai Ho star took to Instagram and shared a series of bikini-clad pictures from the holiday. The gorgeous actor was seen sporting a beige bikini as she soaked up the sun. Sanya added a glam spin to the bikini with a pair of drop earrings. She completed her OOTD with a chic hat.
While her new avatar had everyone talking, one of the photos from the gallery also put her arm tattoo on full display. Sanya shared the photos with a sun emoji. Several fans took to the comments section to gush about the actor's new avatar. Many dropped fire and heart emojis to shower the actor with love. Some also admitted they couldn't take their eyes off the star.
Sanya's Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta joined fans in the comments section to share her thoughts on the photos. The actor deemed them "lovely". Meanwhile, director Guneet Monga dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis. Check out the photos below:
Before Sanya caught the internet's attention with her bikini photos, she left fans envious with a video featuring a montage of her trip. The actor included short clips of herself cycling through the picturesque destination, snorkelling, and unwinding in the sun. Check out the video below:
On the work front, Sanya was seen in two projects in 2020. She was seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic before she was seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo. As for her next project, Sanya will soon appear in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. She stars opposite Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The actor also has the crime thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, in the pipeline. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan.
