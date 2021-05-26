Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee flaunts her toned physique in a new sunkissed pic but disables comments
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee flaunts her toned physique in a new sunkissed pic but disables comments

Renee Sen shared a new picture on Instagram. Her mother, actor Sushmita Sen was all hearts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Renee Sen shares a sunkissed selfie on Instagram.

Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, shared a new picture on her Instagram account. The 20-year-old was seen posing in front of a mirror for a sunkissed selfie. Renee was seen wearing a tube top and a pair of shorts.

A jacket was tied around her waist while her hair was tied up into a messy bun. Sharing the picture, she said, "Torn between (working out) and (pizza)." Renee had disabled the comments section. The picture, at the time of reporting, had over 2,500 likes. Sushmita too liked the picture.

Renee recently expressed her excitement over becoming a sister again. Her aunt, actor Charu Asopa revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Rajeev Sen. Commenting on the post about her pregnancy, Renee said, "Mamisa can’t wait to pamper our little one,” adding heart and hug emojis. She also shared Charu's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mami, I am going to be an elder sister again.” Thanking Renee, Charu replied, “Uff!!! You have no idea how much this little one will be pampered.”

The youngster was also seen doubling up as Sushmita's cheerleader and celebrating 27 years since the actor won the Miss Universe title. She shared a photo frame featuring Sushmita's winning moment and wrote, "27 years of creating HISTORY!!!!! Here's to celebrating you, always Maa," with a heart emoji.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares video on children's plight amid Covid-19, asks to not share a child's details online

Renee was also recently bombarded with questions about her relationship status. She recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram and was flooded with questions about her love life, with many wanting to know if she's dating someone. Responding to numerous such questions, Renee reinstated again and again that she was single.

Renee made her acting debut in the short film Suttabaazi. She played a rebellious teenager stuck at home with her conservative parents during the lockdown.

