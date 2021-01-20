Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know her biological parents, says she wants to adopt

Sushmita Sen inspired millions when she chose to embrace motherhood at the age of 24 and adopt her daughter Renee. Renee, who recently made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, said that for her, ‘adopted’ and ‘biological’ are merely terms and she has never felt the difference.

Renee, who was given the option to know who her biological parents were when she turned 18 but refused, said that she did not feel the need to. She added that Sushmita is ‘everything’ to her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee said, “I have seen love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and biological... There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I don't feel a difference.”

On being asked why she chose not to know about her biological parents, Renee said, “I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological’ parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy."

Renee also expressed her desire to adopt someday. “Of course I want to adopt. To me, adoption and biology are no different. It is just a term that people have given,” she said.

Earlier this month, Renee made her debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi, in which she plays a rebellious teenager stuck at home with her conservative parents during the lockdown. The film, directed by Kabeer Khurana, came out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita adopted her younger daughter, Alisah, in 2010. She has earlier called motherhood a ‘magical’ experience and said that having children gave her stability in life.

