Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares new pic from birthday: 'Thank you maa for shaping me into the woman I am'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shared a post thanking the actor on Sunday. Renee, who turned 23 on September 4, posed with Sushmita in the mother-daughter photo. Renee also penned a sweet note as she spoked about receiving an ‘avalanche of love and blessings’ on her birthday. She also gave the actor the credit for shaping her into the woman she is today. Read more: Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday eve celebration, Renee posted an adorable photo of herself and Sushmita. Renee can be seen in a silver outfit, while Sushmita wore black as they flashed huge smiles while posing for the camera. Along with the photo, Renee shared a long note filed with ‘love and immense gratitude’. She wrote, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing. Thank you, Maa (Sushmita) for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest! PS: 23 feels AMAZING.”

Renee Sen thanked Sushmita Sen in her birthday post.

Renee continued to write in the caption, “To everyone whom I spent my birthday eve with, thank you... I have the BESTEST extended family…” Sushmita commented on their photo, “I love you my beautiful 23!!! Happy birthday Shona (darling)!” Actor Dia Mirza also wished Renee and commented on her post, “Happy Birthday my baby. Feel so proud watching you become the kind, wonderful and good human you are.” Many fans also wished Renee, with one writing, “If a picture could tell a story… the love you exude as a human being Renee, it rightfully shows from where you have imbibed it… Sushmita and you, are one of the coolest mother-daughter, koi shaq nahi (without a doubt).”

A few years after being crowned Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita had adopted Renee in 2000. She was only six months old then. Sushmita also adopted her second daughter, Alisah, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday. While Renee made her acting debut with a short film, title Suttabaazi, last year, Alisah is in school. Sushmita, who made her comeback to acting after five years with Ram Madhvani's Aarya, was last seen the show's second season that released in 2021.

